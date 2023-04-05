Wednesday, April 05, 2023
     
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling look dreamy in Barbie’s latest poster

Margot Robbie is 'everything' and Kens led by Ryan Gosling feature in bright and colourful Barbie posters. Barbie is helmed by Noah Baumbach and Greta.

Rajni Singh Written By: Rajni Singh New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2023 8:48 IST
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling latest news
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BARBIETHEMOVIE Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosline in new Barbie poster

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie have created buzz ever since the announcement. On Tuesday, the filmmakers revealed a handful of character posters featuring all of the film's actors. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling aren't the only actors portraying Barbie and Ken, there will be a few others who play different versions of the same character. 

Ryan Gosling leads the Kens, while Margot Robbie heads the Barbies. The bright and colourful posters also show some new characters, some of whom are human and play important roles in the film. Helen Mirren has been unveiled as the rom-com's narrator.

The main poster shows Margot Robbie as Barbie, who refers to her as "everything." Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, and Sharon Rooney also have character portraits. Barbies have jobs and names such as author, President, diplomat, and doctor. Barbies can also receive Nobel and Pulitzer Prizes for Greta's film. Dua Lipa is the most recent name to be linked to the picture.

Besides Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans are also playing Ken. While the Barbies have something to do, the Kens are hilariously 'just Ken'.

While the trailer doesn't reveal too much about the storylines ahead, the sneak peek does show Ken and Barbie heading to the real world where they will have to wrestle with the difficulties of no longer being just dolls.

Helmed by Noah Baumbach and Greta and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, Barbie will hit the theaters on July 21, 2023, competing with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

