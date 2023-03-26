Jonathan Majors gets arrested for alleged assault in New York; actor's representative denies accusations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JONATHANNMAJORS Jonathan Majors gets arrested for alleged assault

Actor Jonathan Majors, who appeared in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, as per authorities. Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, according to New York City Police. Police received a call from an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea around 11 a.m.

According to a New York Police Department spokesperson, the victim told authorities that she had been assaulted and the officers placed the actor into custody without incident. The spokesperson further mentioned, "The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

However, Majors' representative denied any misconduct by the actor. In an email to the Associated Press, he wrote, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

According to TMZ, the woman was Jonathan's girlfriend, and the victim told police that they got into an argument in a taxi on their way home from a bar in Brooklyn. The woman sustained injuries on her head and back, including a laceration behind her ear, as well as redness and marks on her face.

For the unversed, Majors shot to fame after starring in the independent feature film The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019), and in 2020 garnered much notice after starring in the HBO television series Lovecraft Country. Besides this, he has appeared in several movies like "White Boy Rick," "Magazine Dreams," "Da 5 Bloods," among others.

Also read: Bheed box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao starrer is a downhill ride at the ticket window

Also read: Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide in Varanasi; police launch investigation

Latest Hollywood News