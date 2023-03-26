Bheed box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao starrer is a downhill ride at the ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMARRAO Bheed box office collection day 2

Bheed box office collection day 2: Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film 'Bheed' narrates the scene of the Corona period, in which people were not only going through the pain of illness but also the pain of losing their livelihood. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's lockdown drama released in theatres on March 24. The film 'Bheed' is the story of the time when the migrant workers were stuck in the lockdown and were trying to get out. The film 'Bheed' has captured the pain and struggle of the COVID pandemic. The film's opening collections at the box office have remained very low.

Box office report

On the first day of its release, the film earned only Rs. 15 lakh. The movie continued to have a downhill run at the box office on Day 2. According to early estimates, the film grossed 0.65 crore on its second day. The total now stands at 1.15 crore. According to Box Office India, "Bheed has collected around 1 crore nett in two days as it failed to gain much on Saturday but this was pretty much expected."

Rajkummar Rao starrer faces stiff competition from the Hollywood release John Wick, which is faring much better. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, which premiered earlier, are performing better than Bheed.

About movie

Talking about the movie, director Anubhav shared, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colors from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country."

Bheed has a noteworthy ensemble starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Dia Mirza. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. The film is all set for a theatrical release on 24th March 2023.

