Monday, October 18, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged, check romantic proposal pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged, check romantic proposal pics

Kourtney  Kourtney has three children who she co-parents with former husband and Talentless founder Scott Disick. On the other hand, Travis Barker shares two children with former wife and actor Shanna Moakler.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2021 10:48 IST
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are engaged
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOURTNEYKARDASH

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are engaged

Reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker have announced their engagement after eight months of dating. According to E! News, Travis proposed to Kourtney on Sunday at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney, 42, confirmed the news on her Instagram moments after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question. "forever @travisbarker," the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote alongside photos of the couple locked in an embrace.

Kourtney has three children Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, who she co-parents with former husband and Talentless founder Scott Disick.

Travis, 45, shares two children Landon (18) and Alabama (17) with former wife and actor Shanna Moakler.

The couple sparked romance rumours back in December 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in February.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News