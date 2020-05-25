Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIMKARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are celebrating six years of marriage. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star marked the occasion on social media on Sunday by sharing a few pictures with West.

"6 years down; forever to go. Until the end," she captioned the photographs. Have a look at the love-filled post here:

Kardashian, 39, and West, 42, tied the knot in 2014 at Fort di Belvedere, a 16th-century fortress in Florence, Italy. The couple share four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kardashian was previously married to NBA player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.

