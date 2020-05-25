Monday, May 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Kim Kardashian celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West got married in 2014 at Fort di Belvedere, a 16th-century fortress in Florence, Italy. The celebrity couple is celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary on May 25.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 25, 2020 12:55 IST
Kim Kardashian celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Kanye West
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIMKARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are celebrating six years of marriage. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star marked the occasion on social media on Sunday by sharing a few pictures with West.

"6 years down; forever to go. Until the end," she captioned the photographs. Have a look at the love-filled post here:

View this post on Instagram

6 years down; forever to go Until the end

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kardashian, 39, and West, 42, tied the knot in 2014 at Fort di Belvedere, a 16th-century fortress in Florence, Italy. The couple share four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kardashian was previously married to NBA player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X