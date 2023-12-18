Kendall Jenner and singer Bad Bunny break up after one year of dating: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly ended their romance after one year of dating. According to reports, Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them. They both knew going into this way that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy-busy schedules and know they are still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down, adding that there isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another.

They were first spotted when Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were on a double date with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. The pair were last seen together after Bad Bunny's appearance on Saturday Night Live in October. Kendall and Bad Bunny made their debut as a couple as the Gucci show in Milan in September and collaborated on a campaign for the designer later that month.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer. He is known as the "King of Latin Trap". Bad Bunny is the first non-English language act to be Spotify's most streamed artist of the year and has led the list from 2020 to 2023.

Kendall Jenner is an American model, media personality, socialite and businesswoman. She is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, and rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she starred for 20 seasons and nearly 15 years from 2007 to 2021.

