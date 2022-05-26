Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's trial: Naomi Campbell supports Kate Moss for testifying

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAOMI CAMPBELL; TWITTER/ATHEIS Johnny Depp, Naomi Campbell, Amber Heard

Supermodel Naomi Campbell supported Kate Moss as the latter testified in the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The 52-year-old model has shown her support for her fellow model after Depp's ex-girlfriend took the witness stand, reports aceshowbiz.com. Campbell took to her Instagram Story later on the same day to praise Kate for sharing her account of her relationship with the actor. "YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency," she wrote, calling Moss with the nickname she has used for the 48-year-old model for years.

Her words were accompanied by a screengrab of an article recapping Moss's statements in court.

Kate appeared in court via video link from Gloucestershire, south west England. In her testimony, she denied Amber's claim that Depp pushed Moss down the stairs during their relationship between 1994 and 1997.

Kate's statements debunked Heard's.

The 'Aquaman' star previously brought up the model's name when she discussed an alleged altercation between Depp and her sister Whitney Henriquez, saying, "(Whitney's) back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait - I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."