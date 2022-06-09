Here's why Johnny Depp looked distressed & needed assistance when leaving the Birmingham hotel

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SROD_ES Johnny Depp

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has been caught looking worse for wear when leaving his hotel in the UK, days after his ex Amber Heard was found guilty of defaming him. In photographs which have circulated on the web, the actor looked distressed as he needed some assistance when leaving The Grand Hotel Birmingham in England. The 59-year-old was escorted out by one of his bodyguards. The pictures of the same have surfaced online which has left Depp's fans wondering what really happened with him.

Sporting an eye-catching black and white checked blazer with a scarf around his neck, the 'Alice in Wonderland' star had messy hair. He completed the look with black jeans, black shoes, aviator-style sunglasses as he accessorised with some rings.

Depp carried a white mug, which seemed to be empty, as one man held onto his right arm and another stood close behind him while he made his way out of the hotel. He was greeted by an army of fans who were waiting outside the hotel and he made sure to return the love by waving to them.

Check out the pictures below:

The main reason for him being escorted by the security was because he was mobbed by his fans following the well-publicized trial. A source tells Page Six his security team was keeping him safe and away from the "large crowds." The so-called insider adds, "Everywhere he goes, he's getting mobbed by fans."

One day before leaving the hotel, Johnny celebrated his victory in the defamation case with a curry feast. He reportedly spent up to $62,000 at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham on Sunday night during a dinner with his musician friend Jeff Beck and around 20 guests.

-with IANS inputs