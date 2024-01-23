Heart of Stone actor Jamie Dornan faces health scare caused by toxic caterpillars

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jamie Dornan

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan was reportedly hospitalised after he faced a major health scare which was caused due to a recent trip to Portugal. Jamie Dornan was rushed to hospital after he had a run-in with toxic hairy caterpillars. According to reports, Jamie Dornan's friend said that he faced heart attack symptoms after the caterpillar's tiny hairs contained an irritating protein that causes painful skin, eye and throat irritations.

One day after into their vacation to Portugal Jamie Dornan's left hand began tingling and after a while the same started tickling, which made him think it was a sign of a heart attack. He was later discharged after careful observation.

For the unversed, Jamie Dornan gained recognition after he starred in the film Fifty Shades of Grey alongside Dakota Johnson. He was recently seen in Heart of Stone opposite Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot. He has starred in other films including The Fall, The Tourist, Belfast and A Haunting in Venice among others. He is a recipient of two Irish Film and Television Awards, he has also been nominated for a BAFTA Television Award and Golden Globe Award.

Also Read: 'Fashion inspired from..': Ananya Panday's video carrying giant sieve at Paris Fashion Week goes viral | WATCH

Also Read: After multiple delays, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency finally gets a release date | Deets inside