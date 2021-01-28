Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAL GADOT Gal Gadot: Challenging times make us realise how fragile we are

Hollywood star Gal Gadot says she has felt a stronger connection and an obligation to remember holocaust survivors after witnessing the impact of the pandemic on them. The actress marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Instagram with an emotional post. She also revealed that her late grandfather was a Holocaust survivor.

"This photo was taken at the Hall of Remembrance at the US Holocaust Memorial museum. I took a day off while filming WW84 in 2018 and went to light a candle at the Auchwitz (Auschwitz) wall in remembrance of my grandfather and his family," shared the actress along with a picture of herself lighting a candle.

She continued "Watching this horrible pandemic take so many lives of holocaust survivors all over the world, I feel a stronger connection and an obligation to make sure we all remember."

"Challenging times make us realise how fragile we are, how connected we all are and how we need to take care of one another. It is a reminder to us all that even in the darkest times, we must stand together and be the light we need. #WeRemember and may we never forget," added the actress, whose late grandfather was a Holocaust survivor.

The actress was recently seen in superhero adventure, "Wonder Woman 1984". She will soon be seen in a heist film, "Red Notice", which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. She is also set to reunite with director Patty Jenkins of "Wonder Woman" for a historical drama based on the life of Egyptian queen Cleopatra. The second film of the series was released on December 25 in theatres across several parts of the globe including India, besides on OTT.