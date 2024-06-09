Freaky Friday 2: Actress Julia Butters is in talks to star in the Disney film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Julia Butters

Hollywood actress Julia Butters who gained worldwide recognition after starring in shows and films including American Housewife and The Fablemans is in talks to star in Disney's Freaky Friday sequel. According to a report in PTI, the upcoming film will be directed by Nisha Ganatara and actresses Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are expected to reprise their roles from the 2003 original film.

The studio has not yet confirmed any of its casts including Curtis and Lohan. Disney had no comment on Julia Butter's casting. Directed by Mark Waters, the original "Freaky Friday" followed the story of a mother-daughter duo, played by Curtis and Lohan, whose souls exchange after the visit to the mysterious Chinese restaurant as they wake up in each other's body the next morning.

The 2003 film was a box-office success. Freaky Friday also starred Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Ryan Malgarini, Haley Hudson, Julie Gonzalo, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao, Harold Gould and Willie Garson among others. Andrew Gunn, who produced "Freaky Friday", is returning to back the sequel.

For the unversed, Julia Butters is an American child actress who received critical acclaim for her role as Trudi Frazer in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She has also starred in the 2016 film A Family Man. In the film, she played the role of Lauren Jensen. Julia Butters has also been part of the popular show American Housewife. In the series, she played the role of Anna-Kat Otto. The show follows the story of Katie Otto, a mother of three children, who struggles to fit in with wealthy people in her new neighbourhood while looking after her husband and kids. American Housewife also stars DanielDimaggio, Katy Mixon, Meg Donnelly, Carly Hughes, Diedrich Bader, Ali Wong, Giselle Eisenberg, Logan Pepper, Peyton Meyer and Evan O'Toole among others.

