Munjya Box Office Report: Abhay Verma-Sharvari Wagh's horror comedy sees growth on Day 2

Munjya featuring Abhay Verma, Mona Singh and Sharvari Wagh is a surprise in the world of horror-comedy, seamlessly blending supernatural elements. The film which was released on June 7 is fetching great numbers at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, the horror comedy earned around Rs 6.75 crore in India on its second day. Munjya had an overall 30.99% Hindi Occupany on June 8.

Munjya Day 2 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 13.79%

Afternoon Shows: 28.81%

Evening Shows: 34.84%

Night Shows: 46.53%

India TV's Sakshi Verma said, "Munjya is very well executed, each frame is well crafted to immerse the audience in the eerie atmosphere of the story, while the seamless transitions between past and present enhance the storytelling. Visually, the film is a treat for the eyes along with an evocative soundtrack by Sachin-Jigar. However, at times one can feel that the film stays low on horror and high on comedy. But the director's attention to detail is evident in every frame, creating a hauntingly atmospheric backdrop that draws viewers into the presented world of the film."

"Overall, Maddock Films, the makers of Stree and Bhedia have managed to master the genre with their stellar release. The film offers a good mix of horror and comedy just like the previous films by the same production house and clearly deserves 3.5 stars. "

Munjya, its story focuses on Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore. It is considered to be Hindi cinema's first venture with a CGI lead. Dinesh Vijan's production 'Munjya' is all set to hit the theatres on June 7. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari, Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Abhay Verma and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin famed actor Mona Singh are seen playing lead roles in the film.

