Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt among other celebs REACT to Kangana Ranaut's slap incident

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is currently in the news for a slap incident which occurred with her at Chandigarh airport. The actress was allegedly slapped by a CISF officer during a security check-in at the airport when she was leaving for New Delhi to attend the NDA meeting. Several celebrities including Shabana Azmi, and Anupam Kher condemned the attack on Kangana Ranaut. Now, in addition, Hrithik Roshan, and Alia Bhatt too took the stand for the actress.

A journalist shared a post on Instagram condemning the slap incident. The post was liked by Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor among others. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt's feud with Kangana Ranaut was five years back when Kangana criticised Alia for her performance in Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt positively took the criticism and praised her for her honesty. Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's feud began after the actress mentioned silly exes in an interview, which sparked a public spat later, which included countering claims and several exchanges of legal notices.

Kangana posted the video and revealed that she even asked the guard the reason behind the slap. To which the guard replied that she was a farmer protest supporter and was miffed with Kangana's take on the matter. "Hello, friends! I am getting several phone calls from the media and my well-wishers. Firstly I am safe and I am perfectly fine. The accident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during a security check.

As soon as moved forward, the CISF security guard at the other cabin waited for me to pass by her and then she hit me in my face. She also abused me. When I asked her why she hit me then she said that she is a farmer protest supporter. I am safe but my concern is how are we going to handle the rise of terrorist and extremism in Punjab." said Kangana Ranaut.

Following the accusation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable Kulwinder Kaur has been suspended from the services. According to officials, an FIR has also been registered against her. Kangana won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She received 537,022 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, against Congress party's candidate Vikramaditya Singh, who got 462,267 votes.

