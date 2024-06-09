Katrina Kaif grabs eyeballs at Mumbai airport after returning from London | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Katrina Kaif at Mumbai airport

Katrina Kaif who began her journey with Boom in 1999, has come a long way in Bollywood. The Bollywood actress has evolved as an actor and has made some great choices as an entertainer. Katrina Kaif's presence is enough to garner attention wherever she goes. She recently returned to Mumbai after spending time in London. The video of her arriving at Mumbai airport is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Katrina Kaif smiles at the paps before getting in the car. The Bharat actress looked elegant in an all-black outfit. Excited fans too thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "She's looking so beautiful, elegant and classy". Another user wrote, "Finally, the queen is back". "The most gorgeous to ever exist", wrote the third user.

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spending their quality time in London and the actress' pregnancy rumours gained momentum. In the video, Katrina and Vicky are seen walking hand in hand. Both were crossing the road together, but as soon as Katrina saw that a fan was making a video of them, she stopped Vicky. Then they went a few steps back on the sidewalk.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film tells the story of two strangers who meet on a fateful Christmas Eve, but a night of romance soon becomes a nightmare. Merry Christmas also features Radhika Apte, Aditi Govitrikar, Sanjay Kapoor and Tinnu Anand.

Before that Katrina Kaif was seen with Salman Khan in the third installment of Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also featured Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Riddhi Dogra and Michelle Lee among others. Tiger 3 fared well at the box office. The film tells the story of Tiger who embarks on a mission to protect his family and clear his name.

Also Read: Kristen Stewart to make series debut with 'The Challenger'

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's cute reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's intense fitness training goes viral