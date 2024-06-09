Romance to Mystery: 7 Popular films of Ameesha Patel showcasing her acting prowess | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel dazzled on the big screen with ultimate-beautiful charming characters in her initial films, 'Kaho Na Pyar Hai' and 'Gadar'. The Bollywood actress made her path to success and since then she has been part of several popular films which became blockbusters among the netizens. On the occasion of her 49th birthday, let's take a look at a few of her popular films that showcased her brilliant acting skills in any kind of genre.

1. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is debut film of Ameesha Patel. The film follows the story of Sonia and Rohit love each other but Rohit is mysteriously killed. To cope, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj, who helps her trace Rohit's killer. Directed by Rajesh Roshan, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Anupam Kher, Mohnish Bahl and Dalip Tahil among others.

2. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is the story of Tara marrying Sakina and they live a happy life. However, their happiness is short-lived when Sakina's father forces her to stay in Pakistan and separates her from her family. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Utkarsh Sharma, Om Puri and Vivek Shauq.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the story of an NRI and his wife who decide to stay in his ancestral home, paying no heed to the warnings about ghosts. Soon, inexplicable occurrences cause him to call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery. In the film, she played the role of Radha. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal and Shiney Ahuja.

4. Humraaz

Humraaz is the story of Karan decides to cheat Raj, a businessman, by getting Priya, his lover, married to Raj so that they can claim his wealth. However, when Priya falls in love with Raj and leaves Karan, he seeks revenge. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film stars Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Johnny Lever, Suhasini Mulay and Sheela David among others.

5. Race 2

Race 2 is the story of Ranvir befriends a billionaire gangster, Armaan, in Turkey. However, he soon turns on him and plots revenge when he learns that his girlfriend is responsible for the death of his wife. In the film, Ameesha Patel played the role of Cherry, where was assistant to Anil Kapoor's character Inspector Robert D'Costa. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bipasha Basu.

6. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage follows the story of the daughter of a don who is confined in the walls of her home. However, when she dares to escape, she stumbles into a boy who gives her a taste of freedom. Directed by Sanjeev Duggal, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Kiran Kumar and Mukesh Tiwari among others.

7. Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic is the story of four reluctant orphans who fall under the care of an industrialist who accidentally killed their parents. As the dejected children hate him and cause trouble, God sends an angel to help make things right. Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rishi Kapoor, Akshat Chopra and Shriya Sharma among others. In the film, Ameesha Patel played the role of Malaika, Said Ali Khan's character Ranbir's girlfriend.

