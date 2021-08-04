Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CAMILA_CABELLO Cinderella Trailer Out: Camila Cabello's fairytale is a feminist re-telling of a classic

The wait is over for fans as the trailer of Cindrella, the Camila Cabello starrer, a traditional fairytale with a modern take is here. The film will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting September 3. Written and Directed by Kay Cannon. Produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh. Starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan

The video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has finally unveiled the trailer of Cindrella that entails a story of our ambitious heroine (Camilla Cabello) who has big dreams and with the help of her Fab G, she perseveres to make them come true.

From Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), Cinderella is a modern musical with a bold take on the story you grew up with. The first look for the film got the audiences all excited to witness this new zing to the fairytale everyone thought they knew. A poster too was later unveiled featuring Cindrella (Camila Cabello) in frame.

Watch the Cinderella trailer:

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan

Catch the cast’s reaction to the trailer

The movie features Cabello as Cinderella, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert. It is a musical comedy that reimagines the traditional "Cinderella"

On a related note, Camila Cabello keeps making headlines for her relationship with singer Shawn Mendes. The duo, who collaborated on the 2015 track "I know what you did last summer" and the 2018 song "Senorita", started dating in July 2019.

Singer Shawn Mendes says every song he has written is about fellow singer and girlfriend Camila Cabello. Mendes speaks about his relationship with Cabello in the new trailer of his documentary, "In Wonder", reports etonline.com.

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, ‘Everything's about you. They're all, they have always been about you'," Mendes said. "She goes, ‘what do you mean?' Like, 'They're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote'."