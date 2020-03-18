Bong Joon Ho's Parasite to be available on Amazon Prime

Parasite will also be available with Hindi dubbing on the Prime Video India service.

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's best picture Oscar winner "Parasite" will be available to Indian audiences from March 27 on Amazon Prime Video. In a first-of-its-kind effort, Parasite will also be available with Hindi dubbing on the Prime Video India service.

Directed and co-written by Bong, the film follows the lives of a poor family, the Kims as they con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is on the verge of being exposed.

One of the most celebrated movies of 2019, "Parasite" created history by becoming the first South Korean film to win the best picture, director, screenplay and best international picture Oscars.