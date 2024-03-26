Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson to lead new 'Jurrasic World' film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Scarlett Johansson

Looks like Scarlett Johansson is in to wow her fans with another action-filled film. The actress is all set to captivate the audience with her stunts and acting skills. Scarlett Johansson who is best known for her role as Black Widow in Marvel films is in talks with the Hollywood Studio Universal Pictures for heading the next instalment of Jurassic World franchise.

According to PTI, the upcoming project will mark the beginning of a fresh storyline. David Koepp, the screenwriter of 1993 original Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World will pen the script for the new movie. The 'Creator' fame Gareth Edwards will headline the project as the director after David Leitch exited the film.

Scarlett Johansson is one of the top-notch actresses in Hollywood currently. She has also been listed as one of the most influential people in 2021 and most of her films have gained global recognition. For the unversed, she made her debut in a 1994 drama titled Manny & Lo.

She played the role of an 11-year-old. Her other notable works include Home Alone 3, My Brother the Pig, The Man Who Wasn't There, Eight Legged Freaks, The Island, Iron Man 2, We Bought a Zoo, Hitchcock, Lucy, Avengers franchise, Captain Marvel, Black Widow and Asteroid City among others.

