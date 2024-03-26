TMKOC: Asit Modi ordered to pay Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal after losing sexual harassment case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Asit Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making negative headlines. Allegations were raised against the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi, by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. The actress who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi had accused the producer of the show Asit Modi of sexual harassment and an FIR was also filed.

Now in recent developments, Asit Modi has been ordered by the court to pay Jennifer Mistry to clear the dues. She said in the statement, "Yes, it’s correct that order is passed by a local committee in my favour after police completely neglected my complaint. But it’s been over 40 days since the order was passed by the committee on 15th February still he (Asit Modi) has not paid me so I am planning to move to HC.

She further said, also, the amount passed by the committee is too low for the trauma I faced in the last year. So I would appeal in HC in some days. The committee’s order had asked me not to share the order details with the media so I did not share anything for over a month but somehow it has come to the media so I am telling these basic details now." Jennifer also mentioned that she would be getting her dues with 10% interest and additional Rs 5 lakhs.

Jennifer made serious allegations against Asit Modi of sexual harassment. She claimed that she quit the show after the makers misbehaved with her when she tried to leave for her half-day about which she had informed the team earlier.

For the unversed, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It first premiered on July 28, 2008. The show revolves around characters Jethalal Gada, his wife Daya ben, Champak Lal Gada, Tappu, Tarak Mehta, Anjali Mehta and others residing in the society of Gokuldham.

