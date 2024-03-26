'Hamesha ek...', Akshay Kumar teases Tiger Shroff about Disha Patani at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all geared up for their next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Two duo have been recently sharing funny Reels wherein they are seen having a fun time pranking each other. Recently, during the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event, Akshay Kumar was seen teasing Tiger Shroff about Disha Patani.

In the video, when Akshay Kumar was asked what advice he would like to give to Tiger Shroff. In response to the question, Akshay Kumar said, "Hamesha ek hi Disha mein raho". Fans were in splits seeing Akshay Kumar's response. One user wrote, "Disha batane ka tarika thoda casual hai". Another user wrote, "Itna bhi sach nai bolna tha". "Areeee ye soch bol diya", wrote the third user.

The makers recently released the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the clip, As per the trailer, 'Bade Miyan' Akshay Kumar and 'Chote Miyan' Tiger Shroff will be seen embarking on a mission to save India from a 'masked-man'. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the action thriller.The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the main antagonist in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences. Then they together will transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

The film is slated to hit the big screens in April on the occasion of Eid. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

