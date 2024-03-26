Honey Singh gives befitting reply to Badshah's 'Papa ka comeback' dig, asks not to say anything to his fans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Honey Singh gives befitting reply to Badshah's dig

The audience has been watching the war of words between rappers Badshah and Honey Singh for quite some time now. The relationship between the two has been full of disputes for years. Although, there used to be a good friendship between Badshah and Honey Singh in the initial days of their career. However, it seems like success and money gradually ended this friendship completely. Now both are often seen taunting each other. Recently, Honey Singh participated in a Holi party, where he gave a befitting reply to Badshah's 'Papa's comeback' comment. This video of the rapper is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Honey Singh hits back at Badshah

Badshah was in the news a few days ago for his comments on Honey Singh, in which he took a dig at Honey Singh's comeback. Now singer and rapper Honey Singh has given a befitting reply to Badshah with a comment and said that his fans are enough to talk about everything, he does not need to open his mouth to answer Badshah.

Honey Singh was seen performing at a Holi party in Mumbai on Monday and it was here that he took a dig at Badshah. Without taking anyone's name, he said, "Everyone says, reply, reply... What should I reply... You people have already replied to all his comments very well. I need to open my mouth. It doesn't happen at all." As the crowd clapped for him, the singer said, "I don't need to speak. You guys are crazy yourself. Honey Singh is crazy and his fans are also crazy."

Watch the video here:

What did rapper Badshah say?

Let us tell you that recently while commenting on Honey Singh, Badshah had said, "Give me a pen and paper. I have brought a gift for you. I will write some songs and give it to you. Papa's comeback will happen to you."

