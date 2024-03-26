After Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi's exit, THIS actor will play lead role in Thug Life

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB STR aka Simbu may have been cast for Dulquer Salmaan's role in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life

Thug Life is one of the most awaited Tamil films. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, two giants of Indian cinema have come on board with this film. Trisha Krishnan will be seen in the lead role with Kamal in the film. For the last few days, there has been speculation on social media about Dulquer Salmaan's withdrawal from the film, after which the news came that Jayam Ravi has also walked out from the project. According to reports, Jayam was supposed to play the same role after Dulquer backed out. Amidst the news of the withdrawal of both actors, reports suggest that a new actor may have been signed for the film.

STR aka Simbu may have been cast for Dulquer Salmaan's role

After Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi withdrew from this film, now the producers are planning to cast some other actors in place of both actors. However, now a new rumor is doing the rounds that STR aka Simbu has been cast in the role. According to reports, actor Simbu will join the sets in April. If reports are to be believed then, the makers are in talks with Simbu to play an important role in Thug Life, but it is not clear whether he is a replacement for Dulquer Salmaan or Jayam Ravi. The talks are in the final stages and an official announcement will be made soon.

Mani Ratnam's Thug Life shooting will resume immediately after the election campaign is over

According to media reports, the first schedule of Thug Life ended on January 30, in which Kamal Haasan, Joju George, and Abhirami shot high-octane action scenes. Kamal Haasan is currently on leave from work as he is all set to campaign for the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He will resume work on the film after completing his political duties. Recently, Kamal Haasan had told that the shooting of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life will resume immediately after the election campaign is over.

Thug Life cast and makers

Talking about the cast of the film, apart from Kamal Haasan, Joju George and Abhirami, actors like Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Jayam Ravi Nassar, Gautam Karthik will also be seen in Thug Life. Raj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies are the producers of this high-voltage action entertainer. The music of the film has been composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. This film will be released next year.

