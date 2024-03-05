Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson are dating, spend time in Mexico

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson are raising the temperature in Mexico. The couple were spotted spending quality in Puerto Vallarta as they celebrated the Black Panther actress' birthday. The duo were having a gala time and were seen running towards the ocean together hand in hand. They were spotted holding hands and walking on the beach later in their swimsuits. The couple looked so peaceful and happy spending time with each other.

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson were first linked romantically in 2023 after they were spotted together at a concert in Los Angeles. In the concert, they were spotted having a fun time with other celebrities from Hollywood.

Joshua Jackson was earlier married to actress Jodie Turner-Smith. In October 2023, they filed for a divorce. They have a daughter named June Rose Diana. Before marriage, Joshua was in a relationship with German actress Diane Kruger.

Who is Lupita Nyong'o ?

Lupita Nyong'o is a Kenyan-Mexican actress. She is best known for portraying the role of Nakia in Black Panther. Nakia was T'Challa's former lover and a War Dog, an undercover spy for Wakanda from the River Tribe. She was Chadwick Boseman's love interest in the film. Her other notable works include 12 Years a Slave, Us, The 355, Little Monsters, Queen of Katwe, A Quiet Place: Day One, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Black is King among others.

Who is Joshua Jackson?

Joshua Jackson is a Canadian actor who is best known for his portrayal as Pacy Witter in the teen drama Dawson's Creek. His other notable works include Fringe, Dr. Death, The Mighty Ducks, Fatal Attraction, Shutter, Cruel Intentions, Shadows in the Sun, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Skull and The Affair among others.

