Billy Miller, known for roles in The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, dies at 43

William John Miller II aka Billy Miller who is best known for his roles as Billy Abbott in The Young and the Restless, as Jason Morgan and Drew Cain in General Hospital has died at the age of 43. According to a statement given by the actor's team, he was suffering from severe depression at the time of his passing. But the cause of his death is yet to be given. The late actor's co-stars too took to social media to pay their tribute. Actress Eileen Davidson shared a picture of both of them handling their award and wrote in the caption, "I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were enough to have him in our lives. I am gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love You, Billy".

The official account of the series Young and Restless also shared a picture of him and said in the statement, "The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott. Our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.

Billy Miller was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas. His first break in acting came in Wilhelmina's modeling agency and appeared in several commercials. In 2006, Miller starred in an episode of CSI: NY( Crime Scene Investigation: New York). He later appeared in several series including Fatal Honeymoon, Castle, Major Crimes, Suits, and Ray Donovan among others. He has also appeared in films like Remembering Nigel, Ripper, Bad Blood, and American Sniper among others.

