Amid Jawan's success, Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat with signature pose; blows kisses

Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering 'Jawan' is enjoying tremendous success at the box office. The film has been receiving praise from all corners for the world. On September 17, the Bollywood superstar made an appearance on the balcony of his residence, Mannat, to acknowledge his fans. Numerous viral videos captured the iconic actor blowing kisses to the enthusiastic crowd gathered outside his home. Several of his fan account shared the videos, where SRK greeted fans with folded hands and his wide-arm signature pose.

He also waved at them. SRK blew flying kisses, flashed a warm smile, and even struck a salaam pose while addressing fans. It was a delightful interaction that showcased his love and appreciation for his dedicated fanbase. Take a look:

Jawan's Box Office Collection

Atlee's directorial 'Jawan,' has been performing exceptionally well, both in the domestic and global box office markets. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has now joined Rs 800 crore club in terms of worldwide box office earnings. This film boasts a star-studded cast with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles, contributing to its massive success.

Taking to X, Manobala wrote, "Jawan enters the elite Rs 800 cr club at the WW Box Office. The film has sold 1390142 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 11th day. ||#ShahRukhKhan| #Nayanthara| #Jawan| #Atlee| #Jawan2|| Hindi shows - 13317, gross - Rs 35.18 cr, per show collection - Rs 26,417."

Atlee confirms Jawan 2

The director also confirmed the sequel to Jawan, which triggered the #Jawan2 trend on social media platforms. In the same interview, Atlee said he would love to spin off the character Vikram Rathore as he considers him his hero.

The star cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan.

