Monday, September 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Amid Jawan's success, Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat with signature pose; blows kisses

Amid Jawan's success, Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat with signature pose; blows kisses

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Jawan's success with fans. A massive crowd of thousands of fans assembled outside his home, Mannat, in Bandra, in order to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2023 10:23 IST
Shah Rukh Khan
Image Source : TWITTER/SHAHRUKHKHANUNIVERSE Shah Rukh Khan greets fans

Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering 'Jawan' is enjoying tremendous success at the box office. The film has been receiving praise from all corners for the world. On September 17, the Bollywood superstar made an appearance on the balcony of his residence, Mannat, to acknowledge his fans. Numerous viral videos captured the iconic actor blowing kisses to the enthusiastic crowd gathered outside his home. Several of his fan account shared the videos, where SRK greeted fans with folded hands and his wide-arm signature pose.

He also waved at them. SRK blew flying kisses, flashed a warm smile, and even struck a salaam pose while addressing fans. It was a delightful interaction that showcased his love and appreciation for his dedicated fanbase. Take a look:

Jawan's Box Office Collection 

Atlee's directorial 'Jawan,' has been performing exceptionally well, both in the domestic and global box office markets. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has now joined Rs 800 crore club in terms of worldwide box office earnings. This film boasts a star-studded cast with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles, contributing to its massive success.

Taking to X, Manobala wrote, "Jawan enters the elite Rs 800 cr club at the WW Box Office. The film has sold 1390142 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 11th day. ||#ShahRukhKhan| #Nayanthara| #Jawan| #Atlee| #Jawan2|| Hindi shows - 13317, gross - Rs 35.18 cr, per show collection - Rs 26,417."

Atlee confirms Jawan 2

The director also confirmed the sequel to Jawan, which triggered the #Jawan2 trend on social media platforms. In the same interview, Atlee said he would love to spin off the character Vikram Rathore as he considers him his hero. 

Related Stories
Jawan 2 CONFIRMED: Atlee will 'definitely' make Shah Rukh Khan film's sequel, deets inside

Jawan 2 CONFIRMED: Atlee will 'definitely' make Shah Rukh Khan film's sequel, deets inside

Jawan box office collection Day 10: SRK film earns Rs 51.64 crore, total collection will STUN you

Jawan box office collection Day 10: SRK film earns Rs 51.64 crore, total collection will STUN you

Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan's film to release on THIS platform but there's a catch | Read

Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan's film to release on THIS platform but there's a catch | Read

The star cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani vs Elvish Yadav: What is 'undeserving Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner' debate? All you need to know

ASLO READ: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan shares SPECIAL message to PM Modi on his birthday

 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News