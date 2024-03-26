Batman star Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse spotted with their baby in Los Angeles | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are in total bliss, after getting married and having a baby together. The couple were looking peaceful and happy while taking a stroll around with their baby in Los Angeles. The pictures of the family are now going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Robert Pattinson is seen wearing a white hoodie covering his head with a grey puffer jacket with a pair of shorts as he was pushing the pram. His partner Suki Waterhouse was sporting a black coat which she paired with grey trousers.

Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson is an English actor. Known for starring in both big-budget and independent films. He began his filming career by playing the role of Cedric Diggory in the fantasy film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He gained worldwide recognition for portraying Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series in 2008–2012. He has worked in other notable works including Remember Me, The Lost City of Z, The Lighthouse, Water for Elephants and The Batman among others.

His upcoming film Batman 2 has now been delayed by one year. The film will now be released in big screens on October 2, 2026. The main reason for the film being delayed it due to the stalled screenplay development during the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Suki Waterhouse began her career in modelling at the age of 16 and she has worked for well-renowned brands including Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss and Laura Mercier. For the unversed, Pattinson was earlier dating his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and had later dated singer FKA Twigs.

Also Read: TMKOC: Asit Modi ordered to pay Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal after losing sexual harassment case

Also Read: Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson to lead new 'Jurrasic World' film