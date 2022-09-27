Avatar Box Office Collection: James Cameron’s film smashes records; biggest re-release post pandemic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMCTHEATRES Avatar

Avatar Box Office Collection: James Cameron’s film is smashing records at the box office. The film has become the biggest re-release post pandemic. It’s been 13 years since Avatar had hit the theatres and it has been one of the biggest cinematic experiences given to the audiences in the history of cinema globally. Fans are still in awe of the world that James Cameron built and are flocking to theatres yet again to watch the film on the big screen.

Avatar Re-release Box Office Report

Earning 30 million USD worldwide, Avatar has become the biggest re-release post the pandemic. With this weekend's BO figures, “Avatar” has widened its lead as the biggest movie of all time with $2.85 billion worldwide. Furthermore, in India, with the success of National Cinema Day and the decision by the producers to keep the pricing low during first 4 days of Navratri, Avatar is expected to do exceedingly well on the box office in the coming week.

About Avatar

The Hollywood blockbuster tells the story of a paraplegic US Marine. After a set of certain events, he gets dispatched to the lush green habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system named Pandora on a unique mission. He soon finds himself torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.

The film has been helmed by one of the best filmmakers in the world, Canadian filmmaker James Cameron. The ace director has earlier made blockbuster films such as 'Titanic', 'The Terminator' and 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day'.

The much-awaited sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', will be arriving in cinemas on December 16, 2022. A sequel to 2009's Avatar, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman, with Worthington and Saldana starring alongside Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin and more.

