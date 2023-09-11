Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser out: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman return in the sequel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The King of Atlantis is back! After a long wait, the makers have finally dropped a teaser of the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The teaser showcased Jason Momoa back to play the role of Aquaman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman will be reprising the roles of Black Manta and the Queen of Atlanta. Patrick Wilson too will be returning back to join hands with the villain and take revenge. The teaser in which Black Manta wants to take revenge, indicates, in the continuation to the first part, that he is driven by the need to avenge his father's death and will not stop until he has taken down Aquaman for once and all. To defeat him, Aquaman will form an unlikely alliance with his imprisoned half-brother Orm, who was the former King of Atlantis.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is produced by Peter Safran and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, which is from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pia's Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release in theatres on December 20.

The first part Aquaman which was released on December 14, 2018, turned out to be the highest-grossing film of DC that particular year. The movie collected around 1.1 billion dollars at the worldwide box office, even surpassing Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Rises.

Also read: Chris Evans to Joey King: Popular Hollywood celebrities who tied the knot this year

Also read: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet spotted kissing at US open tennis final, video goes viral

Latest Hollywood News