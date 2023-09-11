Chris Evans to Joey King: Popular Hollywood celebrities who tied the knot this year

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chris Evans to Joey King

2023 has been a year of surprise weddings back to back. Whether the recent celebrities who exchanged vows be it Captain America star Chris Evans to Kissing Booth actor Joey King. Celebrity weddings this year have taken the netizens by surprise. Let's take a look at the popular Hollywood celebrities who went out of their way and away from the public eye to tie the knot.

1. Chris Evans & Alba Baptista

Chris Evans who is best known for his role as Steve Rogers aka Captain America recently tied the knot with Portuguese actress and Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista in a private ceremony which was attended by their close friends and families.

2. Joey King & Steven Piet

Joey King, best known for her film Kissing Booth has secretly tied the knot with her longtime beau, who is a producer and director Steven Piet in Spain. Her dreamy wedding pictures made their way to social media and took her fans and the internet by surprise.

3. Michelle Yeoh & Jean Todt

Veteran actress Michelle Yeon, who recently won an Academy Award for Everything Everywhere All At Once got married to Jean Todt, who is ex-Ferrari CEO. The couple tied the knot after 19 years. They were engaged in 2004.

4. Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and professional footballer Andre Gray join the bandwagon of celebs who tied the knot this year. Their beautiful scenic and dreamy wedding pictures went viral on social media.

5. Katy Louise Saunders & Song Joong-ki

British actress Katy Louise Saunders got married secretly to popular South Korean actor Song Joong-ki at the beginning of this year. They recently welcomed a baby boy this year too and recently announced it on social media.

6. Kanye West & Bianca Censori

Last, but not least, rapper Kanye West sent the music industry buzzing with him getting married to Bianca Censori this year. Bianca Censori is an Australian architect who has worked for the brand Yeezy.

