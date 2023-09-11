Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet spotted kissing at US open tennis final, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

Business mogul Kylie Jenner and her partner Timothee Chalamet were recently spotted kissing and showing a significant amount of public affection at the US Open Tennis finale match. The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other and the videos, and pictures of them went viral on social media in no time. The couple were dressed in black and were seen sitting at the back enjoying the match with snacks. Not only this, the pair even made their presence felt on the Instagram account of US Open 2023. Take a look at the cheerful duo.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were recently spotted at Beyonce's concert and were seen displaying romance publicly for the first time. They were caught kissing each other many times by the netizens. Their video also went viral on social media within no time.

Timothee Chalamet was previously linked with model and influencer Sarah Talabi in 2022. Kylie Jenner broke it off with Travis Scott in 2019 but were in an on-and-off relationship. Kylie is a mom of two.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kylie Jenner is busy expanding her business. According to a report in Page Six, the makeup mogul will be signing with Jens and Emma Grede, the couple who are the main reason behind Kim Kardashian's Skims and Khloe's Good American denim brand. Whereas, Timothee Chalamet has Wonka and Dune: Part Two in his kitty.

