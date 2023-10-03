Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner shake a leg together at Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Aishwarya Rai and Kendall Jenner at the Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a living goddess in the true sense. The actor never fails to turn heads with her aura and her recent stint at the Paris Fashion Week is a testament to it. Joined by top-notch celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Voila Davis, Andie MacDowell, and others, she walked the ramp at the grand event held by the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In this episode, a video caught the internet's attention wherein she can be seen vibing with supermodel Kendall Jenner.

In the now-viral video, dressed in a black-golden sequinned gown, Bachchan is shaking a leg with Jenner, who slayed in a silver cocktail dress.

Aishwarya Rai vibes with Kendal Jenner, Watch video

Soon after the video went viral, fans shared their excitement over the same. One user wrote, "Well she pulled off even better than all 20 year old." Another user commented, "Although India and the netizen there don’t recognise her but International world love recognise she so beautiful at her golden age."

"Glory of amazingly beautiful girl," wrote the third one.

Aishwarya Rai walks at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Aishwarya Rai took over Paris as she walked during the L'Oreal Paris show at the fashion ever. Dressed in a golden cape gown, the actor looked breathtaking. She completed her look with wavy hair with blonde highlights and minimal makeup.

Watch:

Navya Naveli Nanda debuts at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Shweta Bachchan's daughter and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda made her stunning debut at the fashion week. For her first ramp walk, she wore a red mini dress and walked for the show, Walk Your Worth.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Boney Kapoor REVEALS details about Sridevi's unfortunate death, says 'she used to starve...

Latest Hollywood News