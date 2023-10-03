Boney Kapoor REVEALS details about Sridevi's unfortunate death, says 'she used to starve...'

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi

The legendary Sridevi died on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. The actor was in the country to attend a family wedding and was found dead in the bathtub of her hotel room. Back then, the reason for her death was accidental drowning. However, multiple conspiracy theories floated in the media and on the internet. Boney Kapoor, who did not address Sridevi's death earlier, recently opened up about the incident and shared some shocking details.

In his recent interview with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor clarified that Sridevi's death was not natural but accidental. He went on to say that Dubai police interrogated him for almost 48 hours as there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. Speaking of the claims of killing his wife, Kapoor said he decided to not speak about it as he was already investigated in Dubai and he also had to go through lie detector tests.

"Well, I said I have nothing more to say than what I have been saying. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental death by drowning," Boney Kapoor said.

Sridevi used to starve to remain in good shape

Further, the film producer opened up about how Sridevi would starve herself to be in good shape and look good on-screen. He also revealed that her crash diets caused her weight loss and she came down to 46-47 kgs during her film English Vinglish. He added that the actor stopped consuming salt at all.

“From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue, don't get into this severe diet where you avoid salt," he said.

Sharing more details, Boney Kapoor said Nagarjuna told him that during one of her films, she was on a crash diet and fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth. He continued that he got to know about her diet habits after they got married. “Unfortunately, she didn’t take this seriously, and he also thought maybe it couldn’t be this serious until the incident happened," he said.

