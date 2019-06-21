Spider-Man and Venom crossover likely to happen, says Kevin Feige

Spider-Man and Venom crossover likely to happen

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says there is a possibility of a Spider-Man and Venom crossover in future. During a promotional event of the upcoming "Spider-Man: Far From Home", the producer told CinemaBlend that Sony Pictures will have to decide if they want to bring the two popular characters together.

"I think probably it's up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don't know what their plans are for another Venom or if they're doing that. But it seems likely at some point," Feige said.

Currently, actor Tom Holland is essaying the role of teenage Spider-Man aka Peter Parker. Tom Hardy played Venom/ Eddie Brock in the first movie on the antihero, that released last year.

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" will hit the theatres in India on July 5.