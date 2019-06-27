Harry Potter's first book with Daniel Radcliffe's autograph gets sold for this whopping amount

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Harry Potter's first book with Daniel's autograph sold at auction

J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter franchise has been an integral part of everyone's childhood. The fantasy-fiction Harry Potter film series has a total of 8 films and enjoys a huge fan base even when the films have ended. The fantastical journey began from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone which was released back in 2001 and was based on 1997 Rowling's novel. The last part of the hugely watched film is Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-Part 2 which released in 2011.

Daniel Radcliffe who played the leading role in all the parts of Harry Potter films signed a hardback during the filming of Philosopher's Stone in 2000. The book was also signed by co-stars Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Robbie Coltrane (Half giant). It was auctioned by Vectis, a student from Teesside University, England.

Daniel wrote 'Best wishes Daniel Radcliffe'. The rare book with Harry Potter's sign has just gone under the hammer at auction for 2,600 Euros (Rs. 2,04,500) which is approximately five times its estimated price. The buyer has to pay an additional 25% commission taking it to the total price to 3,250 Euros. The seller has cherishable memories of her time on the sets of the film, She was receiving chemotherapy and it was a heartfelt moment to see actors signing the book for her. The photographs of Ms. Collins wearing a Hogwarts school uniform along with cast documents and her invite to Leavesden Studios for a tour of sets used in the film were also sold.

Verity Collins, who owned the autographed book, said, "It's such a lovely story. It's always difficult to gauge the price when something is unique."

There is a piece of good news for all the Harry Potter fans! The makers have released Harry Potter Wizards Unite game as well!