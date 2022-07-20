Zubeen Garg, Assam heartthrob known for song 'Ya Ali' rushed to hospital after he sustains injuries

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
     
IANS New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2022 15:18 IST
Ace singer and music composer from Assam, Zubeen Garg was hospitalised after he sustained a head injury due to a fall inDibrugarh. He was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night, and will be flown to Guwahati from Dibrugarh in an air ambulance at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. According to reports, the singer fell down in the washroom of a resort. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors performed a CT scan. It is learnt that the vital parameters of the singer are stable.

Doctors said that Zubeen has received stitches on his head.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if needed, the singer will be flown out in an air ambulance for further treatment. He also instructed the Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner to keep a close watch on his condition.

The state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta was also monitoring the situation closely.

Zubeen Garg has produced music for Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood films. Some of his most popular songs include "Ya Ali" from the Bollywood movie 'Gangster', "Dil Tu Hi Bataa" from Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3', etc.

Zubeen has also acted in a few movies.

