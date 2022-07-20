Wednesday, July 20, 2022
     
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to star together in TV shows & films, know all details here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have set the screens on fire every time they come together. Be it their songs or reality shows. Fans might soon see their favourite celebrity couple, NickYanka, doing films and tv shows together. Know more here!

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2022 12:30 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, popularly known NickYanka by fans are clearly one of the most talked about celebrity couples. After all, they share a sizzling chemistry and every time they are together on the screen, something great is expected from them. However, fans might never see them sing together. But, don't be too disappointed, for they have something more in store for their fans.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently celebrated her birthday, doesn't want to share the mic with her husband Nick Jonas although she is a singer herself and has lent her voice to songs like 'In My City' and 'Exotic'. While talking to 'Variety', the 'Barfi' actress mentioned, "I love working with Nick so you'll see things happen as the years unfold. But I'll never sing with him."

When she was asked the reason behind her decision especially when she is a singer herself, PC responded by saying, "Not like him! No chance. He's a musical prodigy."

But, the actress assured that someday they will share the screen. 'Variety' quoted her saying, "We're definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together."

Priyanka, is diversifying in other avenues as an entrepreneur, after setting up her New York City restaurant named 'Sona' and investing in home decor, the actress along with Nick has recently invested in a UK-based luxury fashion and sportswear brand specialising in ski and surf clothing, reports 'Variety'.

Meanwhile, on the movies front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.

'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

--with agency inputs

