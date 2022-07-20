Watch Rocketry The Nambi Effect on Amazon Prime Video: Date, Time, Review, Who can watch R Madhavan's film

Rocketry The Nambi Effect on Amazon Prime Video: ISRO's scientist Nambi Narayan's biopic has touched the hearts of many. With R Madhavan playing the titular role, the film introduces the audience to the history of Padma Bhushan scientist, who, for the sake of the country's space research development, had undergone several hardships and made sacrifices. R. Madhavan has directed, produced and written it.
Rocketry on Amazon Prime Video: Date and Time
Rocketry will start starting streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 26, 2022. The film will be available in Tamil, along with Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language dubs on the service.
R Madhavan on Rocketry's OTT premiere:
“It’s an incredible honour for me to be able to bring this story to life,” said R. Madhavan. “I’m truly humbled by all the love that the movie has already received and am quite excited to see what new milestones hold next for our film with streaming. Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi Sir was very crucial, and I’m glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video,” he added.
Story of Nambi Narayan's biopic - Rocketry
This biographical drama is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for espionage and imprisoned in 1994. The film chronicles his achievements, his passion for the country's space mission, his unmatched dedication and the accusation that eventually became the biggest personal and professional setback of his life. It is an emotionally charged human narrative with an outstanding performance by actor-director R. Madhavan.
Rocketry The Nambi Effect Cast:
- R. Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan
- Simran as Meena Narayanan
- Rajit Kapur as Vikram Sarabhai (Hindi and English versions)
- Ravi Raghavendra as Vikram Sarabhai (Tamil version)
- Muralidaran as Subbiah Arunan
- Misha Ghoshal as Geeta Narayanan
- Shyam Renganathan as Shankar Narayanan
- Karthik Kumar as P. M. Nair
- Amaan as A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
- Dinesh Prabhakar as L. D. Gopal
- Mohan Raman as Udupi Ramachandra Rao
Rocketry The Nambi Effect Trailer
