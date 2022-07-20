Urfi Javed calls out Farah Khan Ali for 'slut shaming' her publicly in lengthy post; read here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED, FARAH KHAN ALI Urfi Javed, Farah Khan Ali

Urfi Javed (Uorfi) and Farah Khan Ali have once again locked horns. Uorfi still seems pissed at Farah for calling her dressing sense 'distasteful'. Recently, when Sussanne Khan shared a photo of herself posing for a magazine cover, Farah was quick to heap praises on her sister. However, netizens were quicker to remind Farah of her remarks on Urfi.

"So the advice you gave to the young actress about not showing legs and boobs at the same time, doesn’t apply to your sister. Bit hypocritical don’t you think?" a user wrote below Farah's comment on Susanne's post. Defending herself, she responded saying, "I did not ask her not to expose. I asked her to choose better styling. If you can’t see the difference than it’s okay. Everyone does not have to have the same point of view. Have a blessed day." In another comment, she added, "The intent was not to bully her but to protect her but you don’t have to understand that because our creator knows my intent."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMFarah Khan Ali

Image Source : INSTAGRAMFarah Khan Ali

Reacting to the same, Urfi took to her Instagram stories and called out Farah for her statements. In a lengthy note, Urfi stated, "No, your intent was not to 'protect' me. You're a known face, you called me distasteful on a public platform, your comment made headlines. I was so depressed reading your comment, I cried my eyes out. You embarrassed and slut shamed me publicly. I stood up for myself."

She added, "After receiving backlash, you later changed your narrative to 'protect me' but I still never received any apology from you. At least I have the balls to stick to my words. Hope this will be a lesson to you to not bully any young girl (outsider coz never seen you calling star kids distasteful in public) in future."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMUrfi Javed

For the unversed, this was in reference to Farah's comment on Urfi's pap videos shred in March. "Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her," wrote Farah.

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi has caught everybody's attention because of her eccentric fashion choices. She has constantly made headlines because of her bold looks. Many times she has been trolled also on social media for her dressing style.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with singer Kunwarr.

She is known for her roles in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In 2018, the actress was seen in 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie' and two years later, she joined 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Don't miss these:

Rocketry The Nambi Effect on Amazon Prime Video: Date, Time, Review, Who can watch R Madhavan's film

Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, actresses spark pregnancy rumours

South Indian actresses & their Big Bollywood films: Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu & more