You’re my baby jaan! Bhumi Pednekar shares special post for her 'Beau'

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in 'Badhaai Do'

'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actor Bhumi Pednekar introduced the newest member of her family to her fans on Wednesday. The actor held a cute little pup, whom she named Beau Pednekar, in the two adorable pictures that she posted on her Instagram handle. She added a heart-warming caption that read, "Please Welcome Our Main Man - Beau Pednekar Since he's come into our lives, he has filled it with tons of love, laughter, sussu and potty You're my baby jaan @thebeauway @samikshapednekar @sumitrapednekar #insta #petlife #doggo."

Talking about the new family member, Bhumi said, "We've finally welcomed a new family member - Beau Pednekar. His energy has changed our lives. He has made me kinder and more compassionate. My love for animals has only gone deeper since beau happened to us." Bhumi's 'Saand Ki Aankh' film producer, Nidhi Parmar, filmmaker Karan Boolani and actor Patralekhaa were amongst many who showered their love on the post.

Bhumi was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, 'Badhaai Do', which also starred Rajkummar Rao. The film highlighted the concept of lavender marriage (a marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding homosexuality). Bhumi essayed the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar's character hints that he is also a homosexual.

She recently wrapped up 'Bhakshak'. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in 'Raksha Bandhan'.

