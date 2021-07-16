Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT You can't miss Shahid Kapoor's loved-up comment on Mira Rajput’s latest Instagram post

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. They manage to make heads turn with their stunning looks and fashion statements. Not just their adorable PDA but love banter on social media always give us 'Couple goals.' Mira Rajput, who is quite a star on Instagram, recently shared a video with her fans, where she is seen sporting salwaar kameez.

In the video clip, Mira is seen getting ready as a song from Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' plays in the background. The video starts with Mira wearing a floral print green dupatta on her off-white embroidered cotton suit. She pairs her suit with a pink salwar and flower stud earrings.

Along with the video, she wrote, ‘A Simple Summer In the midst of contrived outfits, the pleasure of a simple mismatched salwaar kameez is as much satisfying as it is relieving. Loose air dried hair, a thin liner and the softest cotton Kurta..that’s summer.’

Reacting to the video, Shahid dropped a loved-up comment that read, "This songs from me to you. You are amazing inside and out." Take a look:

Earlier, Mira took to photo-sharing application and shared a lovable picture of Shahid and herself flaunting her beautiful wedding ring. The duo flashed their million-dollar smile as they posed for the camera.

Dropping the picture, Mira Rajput wrote, “You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn’t cut it #missyousomuch.” Fans showered love on Shahid and Mira, and called them ‘couple goals’. One said, “Seeing you two ... always makes me smile.” While another wrote, Aww so cute......i miss u both...thanks for the picture.

For those unversed, the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. Although it was an arranged marriage with an age gap of 13 years, the couple proves that nothing matters when you are in love. They are blessed with two kids-- baby girl Misha whom they welcomed in August 2016 and son Zain who was born in September 2018.

