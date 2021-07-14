Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput showers love on Shahid Kapoor in new Instagram post: ‘You make my heart skip a beat’

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. They manage to make heads turn with their stunning looks and fashion statement. Well, Mira Rajput is quite a star on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Mira on Wednesday shared a lovable picture of themselves along flaunting her beautiful wedding ring. The duo flashed their million-dollar smile as they posed for the camera.

Dropping the picture, Mira Rajput wrote, “You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn’t cut it #missyousomuch.” Fans showered love on Shahid and Mira, and called them ‘couple goals’. One said, “Seeing you two ... always makes me smile.” While another wrote, Aww so cute......i miss u both...thanks for the picture.

Look at their adorable picture here:

The love birds recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on July 7. On the special occasion, Mira shared a lovable picture of themselves along with a heartfelt note for the 'Kabir Singh' actor. In the same, she can be seen lovingly hugging her husband as he plants a kiss on her forehead. The post was captioned, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life (sic)."

For those unversed, the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. Although it was an arranged marriage with an age gap of 13 years, the couple proves that nothing matters when you are in love. They are blessed with two kids-- baby girl Misha whom they welcomed in August 2016 and son Zain who was born in September 2018.

On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani. The film was a hit at the box office. Post that, he will star in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.

