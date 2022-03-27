World Theatre Day: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta to Divya Dutta, celebs share priceless memories

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta

On the occasion of World Theatre Day, many celebrities including veteran actor Neena Gupta, Mirzapur actress Rasika Dugal, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and actress Divya Dutta walked down the memory lane. Divya shared a throwback picture with the cinematic trailblazer Om Puri from their iconic play Teri Amrita.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dutta shared a picture from the iconic play 'Teri Amrita' that featured her in the lead with late legendary actor Om Puri. Draped in a red and black saree, Dutta looked magnificent as Amrita Nigam, Om Puri, on the other hand, looked radiant as Zulfikar Haidar in a white cotton chikankari kurta-pyjama. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The magic of performing in front of the live audience is unparalleled. #worldtheatreday."

'Teri Amrita' is a Punjabi play (translated by Amrik Gill and directed by veteran actor and thespian Om Puri).

Veteran actor Neena Gupta shared one of her unseen old images. In the image, Neena can be seen getting ready for her performance. "Theatre Day today," she captioned the Instagram picture.

Neena has been related to the theatre since her college days. The actor studied at the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi. Other actors like Anupam Kher, Irrfan Khan, Anupam Kher, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also NSD graduates.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEENA GUPTA Neena Gupta has been related to the theatre since her college days

Rasika Dugal recalled the excitement of performing on stage and the frenzy backstage on World Theatre Day. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the actor, who has performed in successful stage productions like 'The Vagina Monologues' and 'Dastangoi,' shared still from her performance. Further, she penned the caption, "The heart still thumps at the sound of the third bell. More than being on stage I miss the backstage... hurried whispers, fluttering frenzy and racing hearts. #WorldTheatreDay."

Ayushmann, who did serious theatre for five years, during his college days, has also done several plays at the Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. He was also the founding member of DAV College's Aaghaaz and Manchtantra, which are active theatre groups in Chandigarh. On World Theatre Day, Ayushmann stated that his tryst with acting started with street theatre and that's what made him feel confident about the fact that he could entertain people with his skills. "Street theatre actually set my foundation to become a fearless performer. I became not afraid to take risks and I'm hugely grateful for this because it has shaped who I have become today," he said

He also reshared an old picture from his College days on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana did serious theatre for five years, during his college days.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek', Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G' and film-maker Aanand L. Rai's 'Action Hero', which is being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer. Neena Gupta will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye' and Rasika has the film 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' and the series 'Spike' in her kitty.

-with ANI inputs