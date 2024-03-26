Who is Mathias Boe? Taapsee Pannu dated him for 9 years before getting married

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee and Mathias them first met in the year 2013 during the Indian Badminton League

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend in a very grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur on March 23. As reported by IANS, the pre-wedding celebrations started on March 20 and very few people from Bollywood became a part of this celebration. Taapsee's co-stars from films like Dobara and Thappad, Pavail Gulati as well as Kanika Dhillon, producer of her films like Haseen Dilruba, were also present. Anurag Kashyap arrived specially to be a part of the wedding. Taapsee and Anurag share a close relationship after working in films like Manmarziyaan, Dobara, and Saand Ki Aankh.

Who is Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathias Boe?

In 2014, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's dating rumors intensified when he was playing in the India Open, and Taapsee Pannu was often seen cheering him on. Then the seal of approval came when both of them started celebrating each other's personal and professional achievements together and started posting accompanying photos. 43-year-old Mathias Boe was born on July 11, 1980. He is a Danish badminton player. He started playing at the international level in 1988. He won the silver medal in men's doubles in the 2012 Olympics. In 2015, he won the gold medal in the European Games. He was also a part of Denmark's winning team in the 2016 Thomas Cup held in Kunshan, China. Now he is the main doubles coach of the Indian national badminton team.

When did Taapsee Pannu met her husband Mathias Boe?

Both of them first met in the year 2013 during the Indian Badminton League. Mathias Boe was a part of Lucknow-based team Awadh Warriors, while Taapsee Pannu was the brand ambassador of champion Hyderabad Hotshots. Their relationship developed from there, leading to the meeting of their families. Although Taapsee is very discreet about her personal life, she once mentioned in an interview that, they initially connected on X (formerly Twitter) before meeting in person.

How long have Taapsee Pannu and Mathias been dating?

Taapsee Pannu spoke about her ten-year relationship with Mathias in a podcast with Raj Shamani. When asked if it was difficult to find people to date after becoming an actor, she said, "I don't know because I have been with the same person, Matthias Boe, for the last 10 years. I started acting 13 years ago and when I was making my debut in Bollywood, I met him and since then I have been with the same person. I have no plans in my mind to leave him or live with someone else because I am very happy with this relationship."

