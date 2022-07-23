Who is Lily-Rose Depp who will appear alongside The Weeknd in HBO's The Idol?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SARAH_ZARIN Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp is all set to star in HBO TV series The Idol. The cast of the much-talked-about series is headed by The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), Sam Levinson of Euphoria fame and Reza Fahim. The Idol is set against the backdrop of the music industry thus making Lily-Rose Depp's appearance in the show more meaningful. The plot follows a self-help guru and cult leader who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

Who is Lily-Rose Depp?

The 23-year-old Lily-Rose Depp is the only daughter of popular American actor Johnny Depp and French songstress Vanessa Paradis. Ever since the trailer of The Idol dropped on the internet, Lily-Rose Depp has become the talk of the town. Her pictures and videos have been going viral on social media platforms. Interestingly, she made her acting debut alongside her father Johnny Depp in 2014's comedy Yoga Hosers. She had also appeared opposite Robert Pattinson in 2019 Netflix's The King, based on Shakespeare's Henry V. Her ex-boyfriend Timothee Chalamet was also the part of the show.

Lily-Rose Depp's relationships

Lily-Rose Depp garnered a lot of attention while she was in a relationship with actor Timothee Chalamet. They fell in love on the sets of The King somewhat around 2018. The couple called it quits in 2020. Recently, there were media reports doing the rounds that the ex-couple is rekindling the romance and are back together. However, there's no official confirmation of it.

About The Idol

The Weeknd, Euphoria director Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim collaborated to co-create 'The Idol'. The cast also features Anne Heche, Melanie Liburd, Steve Zissis, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Hari Nef, Nico Hiraga, and TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe in addition to Depp and Tesfaye.

The Idol's trailer

