Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan passes away

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's actor Deepesh Bhan who rose to fame with his character of Malkhan passed away. The news came as a shock to not just his fans but also his colleagues from the industry. Television actress Kavita Kaushik took to Instagram and confirmed Deepesh's passing. She took Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. "In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all. I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met , I believe it now that it's the good people God chooses to call sooner ... Too heartbroken to process this .. its a dark day ..R.I.P Deepu."

Deepesh Bhan has been a popular face in the television industry. He has worked in several shows including, 'Comedy Ka King Kaun, Comedy Club, Bhootwala, FIR, Champ and Sun Yaar Chill Maar.

In 2007 he also appeared in the film Faltu Utpatang Chatpatti Kahani.

