National Awards 2022: Dhanush Congratulates Suriya, celebs laud 'Soorarai Pottru' team

Dhanush, who received his Best Actor National Award for Asuran last year, lauded this year's winner Suriya! He won for his performance in Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film was based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Congratulations to all the winners of the 68th National Film Awards, Dhanush said that it is a big day for Tamil cinema for which he is 'super proud'.

After Tamil films, including Suriya-starrer swept this year's National Awards, Dhanush took to his Twitter and said: "Big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially Suriya sir and my good friend G.V. Prakash. A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud."

Soorarai Pottru won multiple awards at this year's National Film Awards. Suriya shared his award with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. GV Prakash won for Best Music Direction and Aparna Balamurali bagged Best Actress for the film. Suriya starrer also won Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Background Score. ALSO READ: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins National Award for Best Film, Twitterati bursts with excitement

Director Pandiraj also took to Twitter to congratulate Suriya. He wrote, "What a birthday gift to you sir. Very much deserving Sir! National Award for the Best Actor. Congratulations 'Soorarai Pottru' team."

Actress Divya Spandana, who had acted with Suriya in 'Vaaranam Aayiram', tweeted, "This win makes me so happy! A wonderful co-star who I so deeply admire and respect -- not just for his acting skills, but as a human being too! A befitting honour to an icon! #NationalFilmAwards." ALSO READ: Suriya Birthday: Jai Bhim to Ghajini, best films of the Tamil actor you should watch right now on OTT

Director Sasikumar, who made the cult classic 'Subramaniapuram', greeted Suriya, saying, "Congratulations Best Actor Suriya sir. Five National Awards for 'Soorarai Pottru'. Birthday treat ! Best wishes to all the winners of National Awards."

Actress Keerthy Suresh too tweeted to congratulate the entire team of 'Soorarai Pottru'. "Heartiest congratulations to Team 'Soorarai Pottru' for sweeping five awards at the 68th National Film Awards! You deserve every bit of this and many more, Maara (Suriya sir). Very happy for you Bommi (Aparna Bala). Best wishes to Sudha Kongara ma'am and G.V. Prakash," she wrote.

