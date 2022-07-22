Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins National Award for Best Film, Twitterati bursts with excitement

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Soorarai Pottru wins National Award for Best Film

South superstar Suriya's most talked about film Soorarai Pottru won the National Film Award in the Best Feature Film category. The film had earned many accolades when it was released on November 12, 2020. Suriya also bagged the National award for the Best Actor for playing the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara in the Tamil-language drama film. He shared the award with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has been named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment while the award for Best Hindi film went to Toolsidas Junior.

As soon as the IB Ministry announced Soorari Pottru as the Best film, Twitter erupted with excitement and congratulated Suriya for winning the honour. One Twitter user wrote, "Congratulations Suriya Na It's always a proud moment for each and every film lover. It's not just a film it's an inspiration for shattered life's." Another said, "This gives so much of hope, faith, hardworking mentality and patience. Inspiring for many of us to achieve something in a relevant field. This news made my day and feels like our victory brother."

"He deserves this more than anything," said another user. Check out all the reactions here-

Director Sudha Kongara's film Soorarai Pottru is partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Its Hindi remake has also been announced which will star Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan. Interestingly, Suriya will also have a cameo in the film.

Suriya tweeted, "Akshay Kumar sir to see you as Vir was nostalgic! Sudha Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi in a brief cameo!"

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru is being produced by Suriya's production house, 2D Entertainment, along with Abudantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films on a lavish scale. 2D Entertainment will be making its debut in Hindi film production with this film. Sudha Kongara, who directed the Tamil version of 'Soorarai Pottru', is directing the Hindi version also. Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer of this film, which has music by G V Prakash.

