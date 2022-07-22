Ajay Devgn wins National Film Award for Best Actor for Tanhaji, shares honour with Suriya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn, Suriya win National Award for Best Actor

The National Film Awards winners list has been announced. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took home the Best Actor trophy for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He shared the trophy with Suriya, who won for Soorarai Pottru.

Read: National Film Awards Winners: Ajay Devgn, Suriya are Best Actors, Soorarai Pottru is Best Film | Complete List

Ajay has now become a three-time National Award winner after his name was announced as Best Actor for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Prior to this, he won National Award for Best Actor for Zakhm in 1998 and The Legend of Bhagat Singh in 2002. With Ajay winning Best Actor National Award for Tanhaji, in which he plays the brave Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malsure, he has won the honour two times for playing a real-life character. Tanahji has been the biggest box office hit of 2020. It was released in January 2020 and won the hearts of the audience across India and worldwide. After the film's success, Ajay also shared that he planned on making a franchise out of 'Unsung Warroiors' of India.

Lately, he has directed Runway 34, in which he was the lead actor. He is currently directing and featuring in Bholaa, the remake of Kaithi. he will be seen in Maidaan, Thankgod and Singham 3 in the coming time.

Latest Entertainment News