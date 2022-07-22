Suriya Birthday: Jai Bhim to Ghajini, best films of the Tamil actor you should watch right now on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORSURIYA Suriya's movies to watch on his birthday

Suriya's birthday is the best occasion to revisit some of his best films. The Tamil actor is the epitome of versatility and each of his roles has been better than the previous ones. Slowly, Suriya has been getting well-deserved attention in the eyes of the international film community. He has also bagged a National Award for his acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru, in which he essayed the role of 'Maara'. On his birthday, we take a look at his top five roles and where to watch his films on OTT right now.

Jai Bhim

Suriya plays a lawyer in this hard-hitting drama about tribal rights. The movie is emotional and impactful and Suriya's performance cannot be wrapped up in words. Watch this gem of a film on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Soorarai Potrru

Suriya plays a man with dreams in this inspirational drama based on the aviation industry. Soorarai Pottru has also won a National Award for Best Film and you should not miss out on this film at any cost. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Nandha

In Nadha, Suriya delivered a stunning performance as a young criminal who returned from a detention centre. The film is philosophical and the drama surrounding life and choices is displayed in a deeply realistic manner, thanks to Suriya's performance. You can watch this film on Jio Cinema and on YouTube.

Ghajini

A man on a mission, Suriya played a patient with retrograde amnesia in Ghajini. For the role, he underwent a stunning transformation and the conviction is seen in his deeply emotional eyes. The movie was also remade in Hindi with Aamir Khan in the lead role. It can we watched on YouTube for free.

Ayan

An out-an-out actioner, Ayan was all the rage when it was released back in 2009. Suriya is slick, stylish and deadly in Ayan and it is one of his most fun movies to date. An absolute fan favourite, Ayan can be streamed on YouTube.

