Suriya birthday: Fans celebrate Soorarai Pottru actor's Nation Award win, call it 'advance gift'

Suriya's birthday is on July 23. The Tamil actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media and people have started to wish him on the special occasion. A day ahead of his birthday, he won the National Award for Best Actor for Soorarai Pottru. Not just this, the movie bagged the maximum National Awards when the announcements were made on Friday. The cast and crew took home five trophies, including Suriya's Best Actor win, which he shared with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. Many called the victory a 'birthday gift'.

Fans react to Suriya's National Award

Soorarai Pottru was expected to win big at the 68th National Film Awards. Suriya's win for Best Actor could not have been more special as it coincided with his birthday on July 23. The Tamil actor has been winning praise for starring in subject-driven films and with Soorarai Potrru getting all the acclaim it deserved, Suriya's fans expressed their happiness.

Reacting to his win, one of the social media users wrote, "he Best Birthday Gift For You @Suriya_offl anna. Well deserved One. Proud to be ur fan an (sic)." Another one shared, "Hearty Congratulations Maara for the deserving Best Actor Award for #SooraraiPottru at #NationalFilmAwards Wishing a very Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl anna (sic)."

Vaadi Vaasal first glimpse to be out on Suriya's birthday?

Meanwhile, there is anticipation regarding Suriya's upcoming film Vaadi Vaasal. It is directed by season filmmaker Vetrimaran. Suriya had shared back in March that the test shoot for the much-awaited film has begun. Now, fans are expecting that a first look from the film featuring Suriya will be out on his birthday. However, there is no confirmation in this regard as of now. The new film will look to take to the world the significance of the traditional sport of Bull Taming also known as Jallikattu.

Suriya's cameo in Vikram blows away fans

Suriya was last seen in a cameo role in Vikram, featuring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Suriya played a ruthless gangster in Vikram. His character was named Rolex. His appearance in the action film came in at the very end and fans were mighty impressed with his short yet impactful role. He also did a small role in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Now, all eyes will be on his upcoming film Vaadi Vaasal. He has also been roped in to play a small role in the Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan.

